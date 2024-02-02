Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

