Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $394,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.