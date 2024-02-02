Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $400,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

