Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $408,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

