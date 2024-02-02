Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 125,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 226.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

