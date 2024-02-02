Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.