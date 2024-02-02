Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $345,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Futu by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 266.6% during the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 224.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

