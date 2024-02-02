Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $362,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 209.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $332.66 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

