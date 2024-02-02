Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $364,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $17,453,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.