Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

