Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

