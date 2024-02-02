Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 2,808,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,745 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

