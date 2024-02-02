Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,062,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 257,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

