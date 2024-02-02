Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $401,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

