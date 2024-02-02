Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $412,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8,207.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.