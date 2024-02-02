Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.7 %

FHB opened at $21.33 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile



First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

