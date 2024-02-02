Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RRX opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -760.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

