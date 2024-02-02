Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $800,830.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,297.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

