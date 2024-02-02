Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

