Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.