Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,973 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Up 2.1 %

ExlService stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

