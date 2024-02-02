Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,186 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,727 shares of company stock worth $1,046,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

RYTM stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

