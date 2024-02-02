Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,835 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $222.23 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

