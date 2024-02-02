Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 33,877 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.43 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

