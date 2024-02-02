Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,470 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

