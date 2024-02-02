Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE VMC opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $232.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

