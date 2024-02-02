Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

