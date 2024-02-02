Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

