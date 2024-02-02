Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,412,000 after buying an additional 508,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

