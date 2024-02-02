Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,363 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Report on IRDM

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.