Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,520 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,964,000 after buying an additional 88,794 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

