Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 540 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.90. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $402.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.