Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 567 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAR opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.92. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avis Budget Group

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.