Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,416 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,678,000 after purchasing an additional 226,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $230.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $309.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

