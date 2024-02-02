Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,524 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $221,160. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

