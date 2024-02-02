Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 997 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.4 %

HUBB opened at $343.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $347.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.