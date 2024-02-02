Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $390,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

