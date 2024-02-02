Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $397,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Bank of America decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

