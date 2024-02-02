Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $410,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

SiTime Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SITM opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

