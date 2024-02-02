Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $422,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.