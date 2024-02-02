Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

