Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

AXSM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.