Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.05%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

