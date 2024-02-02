Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -748.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

