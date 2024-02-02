Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
