Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

