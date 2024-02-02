FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Phillip R. Wills III Sells 29,033 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FVCB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

