Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.76.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

