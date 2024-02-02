Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.76.
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.