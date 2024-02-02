GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery R. Young Sells 194 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $24,500.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,238.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GATX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $123.12 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after buying an additional 255,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GATX by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

