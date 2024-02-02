GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 15,712 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. GitLab’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.9% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.