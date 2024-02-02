Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

